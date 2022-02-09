Input requested for new Stevensville community center

STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - A group in Stevensville is picking back up the push to develop a community center for events as population in the area grows. Before they move forward, they want your input.
Organizers want the community to answer a short survey about what they'd like the new facility to be used for, from things like sports leagues and meetings, to trade shows and graduation ceremonies.
This project first began over 20 years ago, but stalled during the recession in 2008.
The Stevensville Community Foundation Board already owns a 3.5 acre plot of land at the corner of Middle Burnt Fork Road and Park Avenue, south of the school.
As the Bitterroot Valley grows and Stevensville becomes more popular, the Community Center Committee picked efforts back up.
Chairperson Bob Thomas explained this project now isn't just meant to be, it's a need to be.
“In smaller communities like Stevensville, having a place that we can have common events [is important,]" Thomas said. "We really don’t have one area that you can do that. There’s a lot of other areas have gathering spaces, but they’re not quite efficient enough to do a lot of different things.”
Moving forward, the committee will finalize a design based on the survey results and research of other centers.
Then, they'll develop a budget and work on securing funding from things like private donations and large sponsors, so it's still too early for a set timeline of when they'll break ground.
The first step is that survey. It closes Thursday, February 10. Results will be available later this month, and then there'll be opportunity for additional input.
For updates on the Stevensville Community Center project, click here.
