GEYSER, Mont. - The Judith Basin County Sheriff's Office found two people dead upon arriving at a disturbance call in Geyser, Montana.
On Oct. 22 at approximately 3:37 a.m., Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a home in Geyser, Montana. Upon arrival they found a dead man and woman inside the home. Both victims were in their 40s.
According to a release, there is no danger to the community.
The JBCSO received aid from the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation.
An investigation is ongoing. We will update you as information becomes available.