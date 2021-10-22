Police lights - Vault

GEYSER, Mont. - The Judith Basin County Sheriff's Office found two people dead upon arriving at a disturbance call in Geyser, Montana.

On Oct. 22 at approximately 3:37 a.m., Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a home in Geyser, Montana. Upon arrival they found a dead man and woman inside the home. Both victims were in their 40s.

According to a release, there is no danger to the community.

The JBCSO received aid from the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation.

An investigation is ongoing. We will update you as information becomes available.

