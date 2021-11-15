CRESTON, Mont. — A 45-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a trailer Monday at 12:45 p.m.
Montana Highway Patrol reports, the man was hauling a load on a trailer with his 2002 Dodge 3500. He stopped on the side of the road and was strapping down his load.
A man driving a 2014 Caterpillar and hauling a load on a trailer lost part of his load and was backing up down the roadway. He made contact with the rim of the Dodge 3500 and stopped upon impact.
MHP reports the man found the other man on the ground.
The 45-year-old man, of Kalispell, was pronounced dead at the scene.