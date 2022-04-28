Lake County jail inmates sue over inhumane living conditions

POLSON, Mont. - Inmates in the Lake County Jail are suing the county over living conditions.

38 inmates claim jail conditions are inhumane and they experience discrimination. Now, they're waiting for the county's response.

According to the lawsuit, inmates must share razors and go without basic toiletries for extended amounts of time.

It lists cells are overcrowded, so inmates sleep on broken bunks or the floor.

They also claim Native American inmates are denied Native American religious ceremonies and only given access to Christian ones.

The lawyer representing the inmates, Constance Van Kley, explained they are asking to improve living arrangements.

“There absolutely need to be changes made," Van Kley siad. "Whether it’s possible to do in the current facility, or not, I don’t know, but those changes need to be made because the current system is inhumane and inhabitable.”

Montana Right Now also sat down with Lake County commissioner and former sheriff Bill Barron.

He addressed overcrowding issues at the jail after an ACLU lawsuit in 1995.

He wouldn't comment on this lawsuit specifically, but said generally, the commissioners work closely with the detention center.

“They come to us," Barron said. "We hear what they have to say and we address it the best way we possibly can. Nine times out of ten, it boils down to finances, do we have the ability to pay for something.”

Finances make solutions tough.

The Lake County Jail holds most felons from the Flathead Reservation through public law 280, where states have criminal jurisdiction rather than federal authorities.

The state, however, isn't giving Lake County extra funding to carry out the extra duties and instead the jail is paid for by Lake County taxpayers.

As the county works through this lawsuit, it's also tentatively planning to meet with the lieutenant governor's team the first week of May about funding for public law 280.

They're preparing to file a lawsuit with the state if an agreement isn't met.