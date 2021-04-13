UPDATE: APRIL 13 AT 6:06 AM
BOZEMAN, Mont. - One person was killed in the multi-vehicle crash that happened on I-90 over Bozeman Pass Monday, Montana Highway Patrol dispatch told Montana Right Now.
MHP dispatch said all troopers have been cleared and there is no more blockage from Monday's incident.
Chains are required on towing units on I-90 nine miles east of Bozeman over Bozeman Pass Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Westbound traffic on Interstate 90 between Livingston and Bozeman is at a complete stop, the Montana Department of Travel reports.
Around 9:20 p.m. Monday night, MDT tweeted that the westbound lane on I-90 is experiencing blockage.
At 8:23 p.m. Monday, the MDT reported a crash approximately 12 miles east of Bozeman on I-90.
The crash is creating blockage in the eastbound lane. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Frontage Road at mile marker 319.