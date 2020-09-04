Breaking overnight on the shooting in Portland and the protests and riots that left a man dead, the suspected shooter now dead after an encounter with police.
Michael Randall was being investigated for the killing of an activist in Portland on Saturday police were reportedly trying to apprehend Randall near the town of Lacey, when he produced a gun officers fired killing him at the scene.
Randall appeared to admit that he was responsible for the fatal shooting of a supporter of a conservative group during an interview broadcast last night by vice news.