Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. A LAYER OF ICE UNDER THE SNOW COULD MAKE FOR PARTICULARLY SLICK SURFACES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&