MISSOULA, Mont. - With a Cause Productions, a Missoula based production company, announced via press release that it has launched Treasure State Studios, in partnership with Annie Graham.
Treasure State Studios’ mission is to create national-quality content to shine a light on Montana's talent, filmmaking resources and locations. This new film production location under the big sky is Montana owned and will create the space to tell Montana stories.
This Montana movie studio will offer the space to produce feature length films, 30 second spots and everything in between.
The studio, located at 5646 West Harrier Drive in Missoula was recently purchased and renovated to create a custom, state-of-the-art, local facility that is available for rent by production companies. This allows them to bring their crew in or hire With A Cause Productions to produce content.
In addition, the Aspire Media Program (AMP) will also be taking classes at the studio. This gives students an opportunity to learn in a professional environment on industry standard equipment which prepares them to step into internships and paying film gigs upon graduating.
“The Montana film industry is booming and has become a hot spot for production. With an influx of out of state influences moving in, we want to make sure Montanans have a voice in that growth,” Treasure State Studios co-owner John D. Nilles said.
“We can do that by providing space and resources for local filmmakers, telling Montana stories, educating the next generation of filmmakers and training and employing local crew and vendors to provide services for out of state productions shooting in Montana,” Nilles added.
The Montana MEDIA Act was also an important factor in the decision to launch in 2021. Since the act was passed by the legislature over 100 productions have been filmed in the state, creating hundreds of local jobs with an almost $50 million economic impact to the state.
Treasure State Studios provides a flexible insert sound stage, a white and green cyclorama wall with overhead grid, “grandma’s parlor chic” green room, “A River Runs Through It” themed hair, make-up and wardrobe suite, set and prop building area, backlot, five editing bays, 5.1 mixing stage, recording studio, foley pit, isolation booth for ADR, music and score recording capabilities and an outdoor veranda.
These facilities, combined with Shoot Montana’s experienced crew, equipment and trucks will provide services for both local and out of state independent and medium-sized production companies.
Future plans for expansion include a new sound stage and six production and postproduction offices in 2022.
For more information on the services available, costs and how to rent the studio, you can visit shootmontana.com.