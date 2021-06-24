BIG SKY, Mont. - High water has caused a log to block the Gallatin River left channel directly upstream of Moose Creek Campground (downstream of the Karst Bridge).

Boaters should plan to use the river right channel to avoid the blockage and use caution on fast moving rivers, Custer Gallatin National Forest says.

Hazards arise from spring high water each year. Custer Gallatin National Forest says this is natural, but boaters and swimmers should be aware and prepare before heading out.

