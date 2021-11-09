MISSOULA, Mont. - It may not look or feel like Christmas yet, but you can start creating a winter wonderland in your home. First, you'll need a tree.
Luckily, Christmas tree permits are now available online or for pick-up at Lolo National Forest office locations.
“Finding and cutting a Lolo National Forest Christmas tree is a long-standing tradition and a wonderful way to spend time with family and friends on National Forest lands,” Kate Jerman, the Lolo National Forest spokesperson, said. “This year we are offering permits online through www.Recreation.gov or by outdoor pick-up at office locations for public convenience.”
There are two ways to get a Christmas tree permit:
- Online at www.Recreation.gov:
- Visit Recreation.gov and search for “Lolo National Forest Christmas Tree Permits.” It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit for a transaction fee of $2.50. You'll need to set up a Recreation.gov account to complete the process.
- Visit a Ranger Station:
- All Lolo National Forest offices will offer FREE Christmas tree permits, maps and cutting information available for pick-up outside office doors. Please call ahead so staff can ensure permits are ready for collection.
Up to three Christmas tree permits are allowed per family. You should display your permit on the dashboard of your vehicle when you head out to harvest a tree.
These permits are good for all National Forests in Montana, the U.S. Forest Service wrote in a release.
Cutting a Christmas tree will help you start the holiday off right, and it also improves forest health and helps to thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees.
When selecting and harvesting your tree, remember the following regulations:
- Do not cut trees from plantations or within developed recreation areas, campgrounds, or the following areas: Blue Mountain Recreation Area or the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area.
- Do not leave branches on the stump and trim the stump to no more than five inches above the soil.
- Do not cut the tops off trees and do not cut down trees taller than 12 feet.
- Do not cut trees within 150 feet of riparian areas (creeks or streams) or within Wilderness Areas.
For more information you can visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/lolo, or www.Recreation.gov, or follow the Lolo National Forest on Facebook.