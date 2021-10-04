LEWISTOWN, Mont. - One person was arrested after the Lewistown Police Department received a complaint from a parent about their underage daughter being solicited for prostitution.
The exchange took place over the social media app Snapchat. The LPD got permission from the parent to overtake the girl's Snapchat account, and a meeting was set up between the suspect and the minor.
During the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified and attempted to run away, causing police to chase him on foot.
LPD says the suspect as tasered multiple times during the pursuit, but was eventually caught and taken into custody.
One officer received minor injuries during the pursuit, however, is expected to make a full recovery.
Upon further investigation, officers found suspected methamphetamine at the suspect's home.
The suspect was booked into the Fergus County Jail for Felony Aggravated Promotion of Prostitution - Child Under age 18, Felony Assault with a Weapon, Felony Possession of Drugs, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstructing a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest.
After this incident, the LPD encourages parents to monitor your children's online activity and social media activity. If you believe there is concerning content, you are advised to speak with law enforcement immediately.