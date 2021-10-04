CRESTON, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office arrested a 50-year-old man involved in a barricade incident in Creston.
On Oct. 4, Deputies responded to a home on Freckles Lane to arrest a suspect involved in a felony domestic violence complaint from earlier Monday morning.
When Deputies arrived, the suspect refused to come out of the home and barricaded himself inside the residence. The Northwest Regional SWAT Team responded and negotiators were able to get the man to come outside.
Jon Kurtis Oblinger, 50, was placed under arrest without further incident and is in the Flathead County Jail. Charges of Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member are pending, and will be reviewed by the Flathead County Attorney’s Office.