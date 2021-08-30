LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Authorities say a man killed himself Monday morning while they were attempting to serve a search warrant.
At approximately 7 a.m., the Park County Sheriff's Office, Missouri River Drug Task Force and Livingston Police Department were attempting to serve a search warrant in the area of South M Street.
After the warrant was presented the suspect fled the residence and officers chased him on foot.
As stated in a press release, the suspect took his own life prior to the officers taking him into custody.
An investigation is still ongoing.
