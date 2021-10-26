BROWNING, Mont. - On Tuesday, HaHaax Vielle, the last person to see Arden Pepion's alive, entered a guilty plea to the charge of negligent endangerment.
As part of an agreement made between Blackfeet Tribal Prosecutor Josh Lamson, Vielle and his defender, a previous charge of child endangerment was dropped.
Vielle was sentenced to nine months in tribal jail and a $1,000 fine.
According to Blackfeet Tribal Prosecutor Lamson, the nine months of jail time and half of the fine is suspended and Vielle will be on house arrest for nine months under the supervision of a probation officer.
If Vielle fails to comply with the conditions of his house arrest, the original sentencing of nine months in jail can be imposed, along with the rest of the $1,000 fine, an additional four and a half months in jail and an additional $500 fine.