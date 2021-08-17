UPDATE: AUG 18 AT 7:19 P.M.
Phillips County Sheriff Lytle announced that the mandatory evacuation for Zortman is being dropped to a warning condition.
Residents may return home, however, they are asked to remain ready to evacuate if fire conditions worsen.
Sheriff Lytle says the fire is not under control and that there are a lot of fire crews working in the area.
At this time the road going to Camp Creek Campground and Wiccum Cabin are closed and restricted to emergency personnel only.
UPDATE: AUG 18 AT 11 A.M.
The Pine Grove Fire is currently sized at 17,500 acres and is 7 percent contained.
The fire is burning near Fort Belknap in the Hays-Lodgepole area.
Fort Belknap said there have not been any changes to the evacuation status, but fire crews and the Tribal Council will revaluate it.
Crews are working with Fort Belknap Cultural Representatives to figure out fire strategies surrounding culturally important sites.
UPDATE: AUG. 17 AT 5:21 P.M.
UPDATE: AUG. 17 AT 2:22 P.M.
Fort Belknap Indian Community Council is declaring a state of emergency Tuesday due to the Pine Grove Fire burning in the Hays-Lodgepole area.
Below is the FBIC Council's state of Emergency declaration:
UPDATE: AUG 17 AT 9:52 A.M.
The Phillips County Sheriff's Office is ordering a mandatory evacuation for residents in the Zortman area Tuesday.
PCSO said in a Facebook post law enforcement officers will come to everyone's door urging them to leave.
Residents are asked to evacuate to Malta to the old National Guard Armory and to only bring essentials.
UPDATE: AUG. 16 AT 9:57 P.M.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: