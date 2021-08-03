HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) issued guidance for out-of-county or state hay shipments to prevent the spread of noxious weeds and other invasive pests as agricultural producers strive to find adequate feed for livestock during drought conditions and a damaging wildfire season.
“The need for hay far outweighs our supply right now in Montana,” Acting Director Christy Clark said. “We recognize the need to find hay for our producers, but there can be some very serious consequences if we don’t do our due diligence in making sure that hay donations and shipments from other states aren’t bringing weeds and insects that are not currently present in Montana with them.”
Hay transported from other states and counties could potentially introduce or spread noxious and invasive weed species, insect pests and plant diseases in Montana, as stated in an MDA release.
The following best management practices to mitigate and prevent their introduction and spread are recommended:
- Ask where the hay was grown/donated from, and use certified weed free forage, if available
- Feed hay in an area that can be easily monitored for new weeds for several years
- Coordinate with your local weed district or MSU Extension office to monitor areas and identify unknown weeds and pests
- Control weeds before they produce seed, and defer moving livestock through any area with a new weed species until it is removed or contained
The MDA Noxious Weed Program is available to assist producers in their decision to use hay from out of state. Contact Jasmine Reimer at 406-444-3140 for more information.
For more information on MDA programs and services, you can visit agr.mt.gov.