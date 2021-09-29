MDT: Hay truck tipped over on US 2

HAVRE, Mont. - A hay truck tipped over on US 2 east of Havre with and may be causing road blockage, the Montana Department of Transportation reports.
Travelers should expect reduced lanes and no passing at this time.
