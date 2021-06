Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... Cloud to ground lightning. A thunderstorm has developed south of the airport. Cloud-to-ground lightning is possible through 330 pm MDT.

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. ...The Flood Advisory remains in effect... The Flood Advisory continues for the Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * Until further notice. * Flood stage is 7.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to linger around minor flood stage of 7.5 feet for the next 48 hours. The river is expected to crest sometime Saturday at around 8 feet. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. &&

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s expected. * WHERE...Kootenai/Cabinet Region, West Glacier Region, Flathead/Mission Valleys, Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, Butte/Blackfoot Region and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 7 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MISSOULA COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM MDT... At 333 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Missoula, moving northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Missoula, Bonner-West Riverside, Wye, East Missoula, Potomac, Twin Creeks and Turah.