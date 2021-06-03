little buck deer near roadway vault image

ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is proposing improvements to U.S. 93 North to protect motorists and animals from wildlife collisions.

The project consists of stand-alone wildlife accommodation fencing that is intended to benefit wildlife and improve safety for the traveling public, MDT wrote in a press release.

The proposed project will design and install wildlife fencing, wildlife jump-outs and approach treatments possibly including metal wildlife gates, cattle guards, or wildlife guards as seen elsewhere along the corridor.

The project is located along U.S. 93 (N 5) in the St. Ignatius area beginning approximately two miles south of town and ending approximately two miles north of St. Ignatius. The project area spans nearly five miles.

You can contact Lisa Gray by calling 406-208-0551 or emailing lisa.gray@hdrinc.com for more information, to share input and ask questions.

