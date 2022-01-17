MDT shares winter storm impact mitigation efforts

MONTANA - After recent heavy snow and ice led to multiple closures on I-90 from an avalanche and crashes, crews are continuing to work to keep roads maintained.
Montana Department of Transportation shared how they're working to keep highways open throughout future storms.
First, they're constantly monitoring forecasts and rely heavily on observations from field crews on slope conditions.
On top of that, Missoula Maintenance Chief Steve Felix said they work with avalanche experts, and at times will close roads proactively or when they start to see sliding.
He explained what else they can do to avoid more long term closures.
“Some mitigation efforts we’ve done in the past if we’ve seen some slopes that we're afraid may slide is we work with avalanche experts and do some explosive charges on them to get some of that stuff to come down," Felix said. "If we see that in the future with heavy snow events, we may do that if we have to, but that’s sort of a last resort thing."
How often does something like that happen?
In his nine years with MDT, Felix said it's happened twice.
It's too soon to say if it'll be needed this year, it'll all depend on future weather, he added.
MDT was expecting a went winter weather, and so far that's proven to be true.
Felix encourages travelers to be mindful of those weather advisories and warning because they're put in place for a reason. If one is issued, expect tough travel conditions.
So far this season, 15 snow plows have been hit, which based on data from 2020, averages $3000 each in repairs and slowing down snow removal.
