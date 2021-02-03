Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE LAKE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE. BEN J GRIFFING, A 62 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, HAS GONE MISSING FROM POLSON. BEN GRIFFING IS ABOUT 6 FEET 6 INCHES TALL, 165 POUNDS AND HAS BLUE EYES WITH BROWN AND GRAY HAIR. HE HAS A 1999 WHITE TOYOTA AVALON WITH A PERSONALIZED MONTANA PLATE THAT READS GIRAFFE. MISTER GRIFFING WAS LAST SEEN ON JANUARY 18TH IN POLSON LEAVING FOR A SKIING AND WINTER CAMPING TRIP IN THE PIONEER MOUNTAINS NEAR DILLON. HE ALSO FREQUENTLY CAMPS AND SKIS IN THE BITTERROOT SELWAY MOUNTAINS NEAR DARBY. HE WAS REPORTED MISSING TODAY AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR HIS WELFARE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE LAKE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT (406) 883-7301, OR CALL 9 1 1.

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... The occurrence of moderate/heavy snow. A band of heavy snow will impact the airport beginning around 545 pm. A burst of snow will continue through around 615-630 pm. A quick half inch to one inch of snow accumulation is expected.