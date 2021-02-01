LAKE COUNTY, Mont. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office has requested a Missing and Endangered Persons advisory for 20-year-old Korrine Peterson.
Korrine is described as an American Indian, female, 5 foot 6 inches, 180 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Authorities said Korrine called the Lake County Sheriff's Office and reported that she had been kidnapped and was being abused by her boyfriend, 34-year-old John Monday.
John is described as a white male, 5 foot 7 inches, 190 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
The sheriff's office said they pinged Korrine's cell phone in the Polson area, but the phone was then powered off and they have no further information.
Korrine and John are possibly traveling in a red two-door car with Washington or Idaho plates. Both individuals are reported to have ties to Washington and Idaho.
If you have any information on the location of Korrine or John you are urged to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 406-883-7301 or 911.