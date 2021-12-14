CUT BANK, Mont. - A 23-year-old woman is dead following a rollover crash that happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday near Cut Bank, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
In a report, MHP says the woman was traveling south on Secondary Highway 258 when she encountered icy road conditions while driving uphill, causing her to lose control. Her GMC Sierra went across the oncoming traffic lane and rolled off the roadway.
The woman was ejected from the GMC and pronounced dead at the scene.
MHP says the woman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and speed is a suspected factor.