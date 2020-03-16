The Montana High School Association is pausing spring activities due to coronavirus concerns.
The following is a release from the MHSA Executive Director Mark Beckman:
"The MHSA Executive Board, during a conference call to conduct Association business on Monday morning, took the following action regarding MHSA Spring Activities:
- All MHSA spring activities will be indefinitely suspended until further notice. This includes practices and contests/meet/festivals. The Executive Board will reevaluate this situation on April 13th and any additional information regarding spring activities will be provided as it becomes available.
- If spring activities are resumed, the practice requirement for sports at that time will be five practices from resumption except for golf which will be the normal two practices required.
- Post season formats will be adjusted by conferences as necessary with MHSA approval."