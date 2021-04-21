SUPERIOR, Mont. - An inmate who was being housed at the Mineral County Detention Center died in the evening on Sunday, March 7, in the county facility, Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said.
Sean Morgan Everly, a 31-year-old Montana man, was found unresponsive in his jail cell and later died at a local hospital.
Everly was being detained in the local jail regarding allegations of felony probation violations stemming from a May, 2017, conviction in Mineral County.
Pursuant to standard procedures regarding an in-custody death, Sheriff Toth requested the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) conduct the investigation, and Captain Conway with the MCSO immediately assigned detectives to the case.
The investigation has been completed, and the investigating officers have met with and briefed Sheriff Toth and Mineral County Attorney Ellen Donohue.
According to a release, the cause and manner of death were determined to be an unnatural death by suicide. The investigation found no evidence indicating any other manner of death.
The Investigative File has been forwarded to the Mineral County Attorney’s Office for review and possible consideration to conduct a Coroner’s Inquest into the death of Everly.
The staff and administration of the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office express their sincere condolences to Everly’s family and friends.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression, anxiety, or just needs someone to talk with and offer support, help is available by calling; 1 (800) 273-8255.