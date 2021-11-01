MISSOULA - As part of our promise to help share information about Missing Indigenous People this month, Montana Right Now shared a picture of a man listed from Montana's Department of Justice website as missing.
Moments after that picture was shared on our website and Facebook pages, he commented saying, "I'm ok."
A look at his Facebook profile shows he's been very active on social media, however the DOJ has 7/27/21 listed as the Date of Last Contact.
We immediately double checked the DOJ's missing list and found a glitch in the site. As of the time of this article the list shows, No Data Available.
However, 55 indigenous people are still listed at the top of their page as missing.
We've removed the post from our page, so there wouldn't be any more confusion, but it's raised several questions.
We reached out to the DOJ to find out how information is updated and to let them know about the glitch in the website. A spokesperson for the DOJ sent us the following:
"Local law enforcement agencies enter updates and remove reports when they receive new information. The database updates when new information is entered by local law enforcement agencies."
-DOJ Spokesperson
Local law enforcement in this particular case is Missoula Police Department. We've reached out to them for more answers, but have yet to hear back.
MT DOJ added, they are working on getting the website fixed.