The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Ben Griffing has expired, however, he has not been located and is still missing.
If you have any information, please contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 406-883-7301 extension 1 or dial 911.
POLSON, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) has been issued Wednesday on behalf of the Lake County Sheriff's Office for Ben J. Griffing.
Ben, a 62 year old white male, has been reported missing from Polson.
He is described as being about 6 feet 6 inches tall, 165 lbs, with blue eyes with brown and gray hair.
It is reported that Ben has a 1999 white Toyota Avalon with Montana personalized license plate "Giraffe".
He was last seen on Jan. 18 in Polson, leaving for a skiing and winter camping trip to the Pioneer Mountains near Dillon. He also frequently camps and skis the Bitterroot Selway Mountains near Darby.
There is concern for his welfare.
