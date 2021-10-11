MISSOULA, Mont. — While the president signed that proclamation, Montana remains one of several states that does not recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, but a Missoula lawmaker is looking to change that.
Democratic Senator Shane Morigeau hosted a rally and call to action this morning at the Missoula County Courthouse, calling on Montana Governor Greg Gianforte to follow the president’s lead and recognize Montana’s history.
"I believe that it can be done through an order by the governor and I do think that will have to come into the legislature and fix the law, to where Montana recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day,” Morigeau said.
Morigeau wasn’t alone in the call to action; People of all ages showed up, including high schooler Alishon Kelly who urged the community to recognize Montana’s history.
"Why do we celebrate Columbus? What are we celebrating? What are we talking about when we say Columbus? We need to stop white-washing our history for the sake of a more digestible and pretty version of our reality,” Kelly said.
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Tribal Chairwoman Shelly Fyant, also spoke at the event and said they will continue to respect the land, animals and all people, even those who disrespected her people.
"Today, we reach out our hands to begin the long-overdue process of mutual understanding, reconciliation and healing. Not just for today, but for all days moving forward,” Fyant said.
Moving forward, Morgieau hopes the governor will hear their call.
"We want a day that represents all of us. A day that represents native people. It represents people who came from different countries and just that rich diverse cultural heritage that so many of us have in this state,” Morigeau said.
Senator Morigeou said he hopes Indigenous Peoples Day will eventually replace Columbus Day because, he said, someone who exterminated people should not be celebrated.