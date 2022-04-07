Montana breweries celebrate National Beer Day

MONTANA - On top of Monday Day (4/06) this week, Thursday marks another important day surely many Montanans will take part in. It's National Beer Day!

To commemorate the special day, I spoke with the Montana Brewers Association to find out what makes Montana beer so special.

Ethan Kohoutek, president of the association and co-owner of Ten Mile Brewing Company in Helena, explained it's not just one specific thing, it's a whole bunch of different aspects, like how big the industry is, the role of local growers, the community and how unique each brewery is to fit its local scene.

In 2019, C+R Research ranked Montana second for having the most breweries and largest economic impact per capita.

Just last December, smartasset ranked Missoula 13th on the Best Cities for Beer Drinkers list.

Part of what makes this industry so great is how tight-knit it is.

“We know the producers by first name," Kohoutek said. "We know how their kids are doing, that type of stuff. We get to go see their farms whenever we want. That’s really important to build that relationship."

Kohoutek said his brewery uses nearly all Montana-grown ingredients, with Montana-made hops, barley from Conrad and malt from Great Falls.

Having these ingredients close is especially beneficial right now because Montana breweries aren't as impacted by supply chain delays.

These farms are also becoming better known across the industry, now supplying breweries from other states.

On the front end of the beer scene, breweries are a special gathering place for different walks of life.

“You can talk shop after work, everyone comes to support a nonprofit, it’s a very family-friendly industry that kind of came about," Kohoutek said.

"What’s unique about our state is we’re able to we’re able to put that all into our taprooms.”

To celebrate Montana Day and National Beer Day, the Montana Brewers Association released the 2022 Last Best Pale Ale where different breweries create their own version using the same Montana ingredients.

A portion of the profits from the Last Best Pale Ale will fund scholarships for student researchers at MSU's Barley, Malt & Brewing Quality Lab.

Enjoy a pint of the Last Best Pale Ale at the following breweries:

2 Basset Brewery (White Sulphur Springs)

Bitter Root Brewing (Hamilton)

Blackfoot River Brewing Co. (Helena)

Bonsai Brewing (Whitefish) **

Burnt Tree Brewing (Ennis)

Cabinet Mountain Brewing Co. (Libby)

Draught Works Brewery (Missoula)

Highlander Beer (Missoula)

Kalispell Brewing (Kalispell)

Katabatic Brewing Co. (Livingston)

KettleHouse Brewing (Missoula)

MAP Brewing Co. (Bozeman)

Ronan Coop (Ronan)

Sacred Waters Brewing Co. (Kalispell)

Ten Mile Creek Brewery (Helena)

Viewer Shayne Merry also developed a website showing where all the breweries, cider works, distilleries and wineries are located in the state. Open ADrinkInEveryHand by clicking here.

Cheers, everyone! Happy Beer Day!