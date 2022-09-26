MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality released a grant that is available to school districts across Montana, to trade in old diesel buses, for new cleaner fuel option buses.

The grant works with schools through a cost share plan by splitting percentages of payment for new buses that are more environmentally friendly including electric, battery, gasoline, or new diesel powered.

School districts apply for the grant through a request for applications, filling out the year, make and model of the bus, and if it matches the DEQ provided regulations then they can receive the grant.

The DEQ has not released a specific amount of buses that will be replaced or total dollar amount for the grant, but applications will be open until November 15th.

You can find the application on the DEQ website here.