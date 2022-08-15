MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Corrections received a $780,000 grant to combat the opioid epidemic in the state and its prisons.

The Montana Board of Crime Control received the original grant in 2018 for the Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program through the US Department of Justice. The grant was then put in motion and granted to the Montana DOC to support programs within the state prisons.

The COAP will put the money toward various programs regarding treatment and with drawl of opioids in the state prison system but also to decrease drug offenses.

"So that strategic plan had five different goals, and entities that applied to us needed to show us how they were going to put forward a project that would adhere to one or more of those five strategic goals," said Director of the Board of Crime Control Natalia Bowser.

The goals include stronger partnerships between health and justice system partners, increase access to drug treatment courts and other treatment programs, and more.

The COAP is currently in the implementation process while the Health Service bureau is finalizing the programs offerings but they will help cover reimbursement of some medications, equipment and treatments.