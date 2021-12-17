U.S. SENATE - Over $1.5 million will be granted to the drug and alcohol treatment courts across Montana, Senator Steve Daines announced in a release Friday.
“I’m glad to see Montana receive these resources to support our ongoing efforts to combat drug and alcohol addiction in the state,” Sen. Daines said.
The grants will go to the following programs:
- $549,956 to the Billings Adult Municipal DUI Treatment Court
- $565,110 to the Butte-Silver Bow DUI and Veterans Treatment Courts Enhancement Project
- $580,829 to the Montana Statewide Teleservices Treatment Court