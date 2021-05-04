HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday the state will end its participation next month in the federal unemployment program, as the state struggles with a worker shortage.
Beginning June 27, unemployed workers in the state will no longer receive $300 in extra weekly benefits, forgoing payments that were approved through Sept. 6.
Instead, the state launched Tuesday a new program to provide bonuses to unemployed workers who return to work.
Under the new incentive program, workers currently receiving unemployment benefits can qualify for a one-time $1,200 bonus after they have completed four weeks in a new job.