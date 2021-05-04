HELENA, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte announced the state will end its participation in the federal unemployment program on June 27, as the state struggles with a worker shortage.
There are around 25,000 people currently filing unemployment claims for payments in the state, according to the Montana Department of Labor. The department also estimates there are about 14,000 job openings.
Beginning June 27, unemployed workers in the state will no longer receive $300 in extra weekly benefits, forgoing payments that were approved through Sept. 6.
Instead, the state launched a new program to provide bonuses to unemployed workers who return to work.
Under the new incentive program, workers currently receiving unemployment benefits can qualify for a one-time $1,200 bonus after they have completed four weeks in a new job.
The program will run through October and has funding to give the bonuses to as many as 12,500 workers.
The bonuses will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Workers who leave their new jobs after receiving the bonus would not qualify for unemployment benefits.