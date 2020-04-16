The farming and ranching industry, much like every other industry, is working to get through this Coronavirus pandemic on top.
Daily operations haven't changed much on the family farm right now, as most ranchers are dealing with or wrapping up calving season. But, people like Walt and Cindy Schweitzer say the pandemic could have a major impact on the beef market in the weeks to come.
"In the last months when Coronavirus hit the United States the packers were paying $30 a hundred weight less for their cattle. It all trickles down where all of the cattle ranchers and the cattle producers are getting less for their cows as well,” said Walter Schweitzer, President of the Montana Farmers Union.
Governor Steve Bullock's ‘Stay at Home’ order, a temporary halt on dining-in at restaurants, and empty shelves at the grocery store are all contributing to a supply and demand shortfall.
Walt says the pain the consumer is feeling right now is something ranchers and farmers have been feeling for a while.
“Ya know, the consumers are paying more right now and the meat counters are empty. There's something broken with this system.”
It's an issue gaining more and more ground on Capitol Hill.
Hear what Senator Jon Tester has to say about the potential impact the Coronavirus could have on the farming and ranching industry during our Montana Family Farms Series this Sunday at 10 on ABC.