Following the fire burning in Garfield County near the town of Jordan where evacuations have taken place.
Federal and county crews have been tackling flames near the town of Jordan after landowners burning project grew out of control closing highway traffic ten miles north before then forcing evacuations in Jordan and Kollegen as the blaze threatened to reach their towns.
Now thankfully firefighters were able to push it back allowing safe return for residents.
Crews continue to contain that fire they want to remind people to create the fired can create sparse especially heading into a Labor Day weekend so just be careful of that.
“That's campfires trailer chains is just a really bad time to be doing any open burning, we're just asking people to be extremely careful with her activities this weekend,” said Mike DeGrosky, Fire Protection Bureau Chief, Montana Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation.
While there are no specific fire containment numbers as of now firefighters aim at holding the line while keeping an eye on the situation as it develops.
If you're driving on highway two hundred or fifty-nine in either direction they asked you to go slowly for emergency vehicles and any loose livestock that might be on the road.