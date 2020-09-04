New information now on the Sarpy fire burning on the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations.
The fires have quickly grown to over forty-seven thousand acres since Wednesday night firefighters say the Sarpy fires burned around twenty-six thousand acres across the crow or if you need twenty-six thousand acres in crow agency and almost twenty thousand acres on the northern Cheyenne reservation.
“We had in the one that was, brown well former co-pilot, every fifteen-thirty minutes,” said Randy Pretty On Top, Duty Officer for Fire Operations Crow Agency.
The cause of the fire still under investigation this morning numerous agencies and even local crews and ranchers are responding.