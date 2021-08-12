Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced Thursday the annual fishing regulation photo and kids’ art contest. Winners will see their work on the front and back cover of the 2022 fishing regulation booklets.
All submitted photos will be considered for the contest, but the department says they will give special consideration to photos that highlight the diversity of people and fishing opportunities that Montana has to offer.
Photo contest:
- Photo must be vertical (portrait) mode, or suitable for tight vertical cropping to fit the available space on the regs cover.
- Photo must be a minimum resolution and size of 6 inches tall at 300 pixels-per-inch.
- FWP will feature your name on the front cover as credit. Please specify how you would like to be credited.
- Please include a short description of the photo, so FWP can provide some caption information.
- Ownership of the photo is retained by the photographer, who may use his/her image for other purposes.
- Please do not send photos of fish that have been mounted.
- Photo must be taken in Montana.
Art contest
- Kids 12 and younger are invited to submit a colored drawing of a fish that lives in Montana.
You can send in your best photo and drawing by emailing it to fwpphotocontest@mt.gov. The deadline to enter is Oct. 15, FWP wrote in a release.
Winners will receive their photo on the cover, a subscription to Montana Outdoors Magazine and a Montana Outdoors t-shirt!