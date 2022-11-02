MONTANA - It's a lottery frenzy in the Treasure State as the Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion and more than 220,000 Montana Millionaire tickets sell on the first day.
Last year, Montana Millionaire tickets sold out within six days. This year, interest is even stronger as Powerball nears record-breaking amounts.
As of the morning of November 2, there's only 52,508 tickets Montana Millionaire tickets left.
After last year's quick sellout, Montana Lottery made some updates:
They added 30,000 tickets for a total of 280,000 tickets.
There's a new $100,000 second tier grand prize.
The early bird drawing prizes increased to $100,000 and $25,000.
Lastly, they increased the total number of instant wins to 3,000 prizes, 1,800 of those winning $500 and 1,200 of those winning $100.
Daniel Iverson with Montana Lottery said the first few hours of sales on Tuesday already showed growing interest.
“Sales today [Tuesday] have been great so far," Iverson said. "In the first four hours of sales, we’ve already sold more today than we did in the entire first day in 2021. We’ve already reached more than 45,000 tickets sold.”
While the odds of winning Powerball on Wednesday night are one in 292 million, the odds of winning the Montana Millionaire Grand Prize are one in 140,000.
