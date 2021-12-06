HELENA, Mont. - Montana is petitioning the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) to lift threatened species protections for grizzly bears in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE) in northwest Montana.
The petition outlines that NCDE grizzly bears are within a distinct population, have surpassed population recovery goals and that Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has the structure in place to successfully take over full management of this native species.
“Due to the work and sacrifice of many Montanans over decades, Montana has been successful in recovering grizzly bears in the NCDE,” Governor Greg Gianforte said. “With the grizzly bear recovered, keeping the species listed under the Endangered Species Act will only continue to impact communities, farmers and ranchers, and recreationists around the state. It also limits Montana’s options when it comes to dealing with conflict bears.”
“We’ve achieved the goals set for us. It’s time for the state to take over management,” the governor said.
Grizzly bears were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1975. At the time the population of grizzly bears in the lower 48 states was estimated to be in the hundreds.
Today, the population in the NCDE alone is estimated at approximately 1,100 bears, according to a release from the governor's office.
In 2018, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved an objective for the ecosystem to maintain a population size above 800 bears with at least 90% certainty. Effectively, this would mean managing for a population of approximately 1,000 grizzly bears.
As grizzly bear numbers have grown, their distribution has expanded. This has led to increased conflicts with communities, livestock producers and landowners.
“We worked on grizzly bear recovery for decades. We were successful and switched to a focus on conflict management years ago,” FWP Director Hank Worsech said. “We’ve shown the ability to manage bears, protect their habitat and population numbers. It’s time for us to have full authority for grizzly bears in Montana.”
Beyond seeking to delist grizzly bears in the NCDE, the petition also asks the FWS to designate the NCDE bears as a distinct population segment (DPS). In doing so, the petition also seeks to expand the DPS into eastern Montana, allowing for the delisting of grizzly bears across most of the northern half of the state.
“The science is clear. The grizzly bear has recovered in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem. We should celebrate this accomplishment, delist the grizzly bear, and return management back to the state as the law intends. I fully support and am thankful for Governor Gianforte’s leadership on this issue and implore the Biden Administration to follow the science in reviewing the petition and work with Montana to transition management back to the state,” Senator Steve Daines said.
Under federal rules, the FWS has 90 days for their initial response to Montana’s petition.
Although grizzly bears in the lower 48 states have remained under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, much of the day-to-day management is done by FWP’s specialists who work with landowners and the general public to address conflicts and increase safety and education.