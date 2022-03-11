Montana ranch gets own haunted series on Travel Channel

ANACONDA, Mont. - A haunted Montana ranch is so spooky, it's getting its own series on the Travel Channel.
The Ghost Town Terror will investigate the activity at Gunslinger Gulch, a 52-acre property with 19 buildings, located outside of Anaconda.
Karen Broussard and her three children moved to the ranch from the Seattle area.
"Some things had escalated and we just wanted to make sure we weren't dealing with anything that was beyond what we were capable of dealing with," Broussard said.
After dealing with various encounters for more than a year- hearing voices and footsteps, doors randomly opening and shutting, and seeing people walk past windows, Broussard decided to ask for help.
Paranormal investigator Tim Wood and paranormal researcher Sapphire Sandalo answered her call.
"During the day, it's so beautiful, warm, sunny and nice," Sandalo said. "At night, the energy of the entire place shifts."
Wood described how it felt to first arrive at Gunslinger Gulch.
"You could just feel the tension on the property as you drove up," Wood said. "Throughout our six, seven weeks that we were there, that tension just seemed to escalate."
Part of the investigation was determining exactly what was haunted, the land, the separate buildings or the family.
"There was a lot of wonder behind the scenes, because we didn't know if they were getting evidence, what kind of evidence or what the response was," Broussard recalled.
Ultimately, the team made progress with extra assistance.
"We did feel like there was a helpful... presence along the way while we were there," Sandalo described. "I'll just leave it at that."
Both investigators said they hope the family gets peace.
"You want to make sure that at the end of the day you're helping them, getting them to a place where they don't have to feel scared on their own property or in their own house," Wood said.
As for the Broussards, they all still live in Gunslinger Gulch.
"It definitely felt like the air was a little lighter," Broussard said. "As for the activity... activity is still here. In fact, there's some days where it's really here."
The family is now operating a bed and breakfast on the ranch. Broussard said some guests experience the activity, others don't. For booking information, click here.
The Ghost Town Terror premieres Friday, March 11 at 8 p.m. MST. The show will also be available to stream the same day on discovery+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.