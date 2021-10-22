MONTANA - Across the nation, the Department of Transportation reports traffic fatalities are on the rise. Back home in the Treasure State, Montana Department of Transportation is also seeing an increase in deaths on Montana roads.
MDT reports, as of October 19, fatalities are up 14.8% compared to this time last year.
In 2020, 213 people died on Montana roads, and so far this year, 186 lives have already been lost.
On top of it, the agency is reporting more risky behavior like speeding, impaired driving and not using seatbelts.
Vision Zero is urging drivers to be more responsible on roads, and is applying for grants in order to increase enforcement throughout the holiday season.
"[They'll be] looking out for speeding and looking out for the impaired driver, but a big part of that too is the driving public," Janet Kenny, State Highway Traffic Safety Section supervisor at MDT, explained. "Be aware, call 911 if you see something that looks like a hazard or you suspect someone is impaired. I think those are important things folks take on too."
MDT is also working to make the roads safer themselves.
Crews are gearing up for the winter months by getting snow plows and other winter materials ready, continuing to hire and train plow drivers and improving the traveler information system.
Now, it's easier for drivers to get quicker and more accurate updates about incidents, changing road conditions and plan routes online or with an app on smart phones.
To learn more about the updated system or download the app, click here.