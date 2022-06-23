Montana service member's truck to be restored for mental health awareness

HAUGAN, Mont. - The story of a small-town Montana kid is gaining attention beyond the Treasure State and will soon reach audiences across the nation bringing awareness to mental health struggles and suicide prevention among service members.

Jeff Otzwirk left Haugan to serve in the U.S. Navy back in 1996. Sadly, he died by suicide, leaving behind his family and friends, his Montana community and his beloved 1983 Chevrolet Scottsdale pickup truck.

All these years later, his navy buddy Jared Ashley is now teaming up with NACAR legend's Richard Petty's Garage to restore the truck and tour it around the country.

"He's probably one of the best friends I've ever had," Ashley said. "He was that to a lot of guys."

His navy buds called him "Ozzy," but to his family and friends here in Montana he was Jeff.

"He was very genuine, and a giving kid," his stepsister, Colonel Mary Devine, said. "He was all in. Whatever he put his mind to, he did it 100%."

That sense of commitment led him to serve in the navy as a machinist mate.

Sadly, Otzwirk died by suicide in 1999. Still today, his friends from the navy share memories of him and after watching old home videos, they learned about his precious truck and decided to do something bigger by restoring it.

"We want to tell the story, and educate the general public about the trials and tribulations that our veterans and our service members go through with mental health and suicide," Ashley said.

The truck is now on its way from Haugan to Greensboro, North Caroline where it'll be fully restored with the support from Richard Petty's Garage.

Then, it'll travel with Petty's Garage Mobile Tour to different NASCAR races and car shows across the country.

For Otzwirk's family, it's the start of a new chapter.

"Losing him was tough," Devine shared. "Losing him was a surprise, losing him changed our family forever. We had no idea there was this tsunami of activity behind restoring the truck. It's a pretty awesome, awesome feeling."

You can follow along with the truck's progress here.

Resources are available if you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide:

Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 and press 1

Text 838255

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Text 'MT' to 741 741

https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/mental-health/

https://www.resilience.af.mil/additional-resources/