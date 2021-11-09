MONTANA —The Montana Department of Commerce has awarded a total of $240,000 through the Tribal Business Planning Grant to assist Montana tribes with planning for business development and economic growth.
“As Montana’s economy continues to expand, it is imperative that our tribal communities financially thrive during this growth,” Commerce Director Scott Osterman said. “These grants will assist tribal governments with planning for growth through the identification of current and future economic opportunities that will strengthen their communities.”
These funds can be used for business plan development, market analysis, feasibility studies, physical business infrastructure planning, such as zoning, and to match other funding sources to accomplish business growth activities.
Tribal Business Planning Grants of $30,000 each will be awarded to the following tribes:
- Blackfeet Tribe: To update the existing Economic Development Master Plan for land use evaluation
- Chippewa Cree Tribe: To conduct a feasibility study for an Elder Care Facility
- Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes: To complete a CSKT Tribal Secured Transaction System with draft Uniform Commercial Code (UCC)
- Plenty Doors Community Development Corporation on the Crow Reservation: To conduct a feasibility study and business plan for a food market that promotes and supports locally produced foods
- Fort Belknap Indian Community: To conduct an environmental assessment to develop a small business incubator
- Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes: To conduct a preliminary physical business infrastructure plan to develop a small business incubator
- Little Shell Chippewa Tribe: To assist with business plans to provide Starlink broadband services to tribal members and a mobile medical unit under Little Shell Tribal Enterprises, LLC.
- The Peoples Partner for Community Development on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation: To assist with a business plan for the Northern Cheyenne beef mobile unit.
The Tribal Business Planning Grant is one of three proven grant programs within the Office of Indian Country Economic Development (OICED) at Commerce that is considered for funding by the Montana Legislature and was funded most recently as part of House Bill 2 in 2021.
To learn more, visit MarketMT.com.