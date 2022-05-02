Motorcyclists get negative reactions to lane filtering

MONTANA - As spring temperatures warm up, motorcyclists are returning to Montana roads with more freedom this year. They're now allowed to drive in between lanes, but some drivers aren't happy about it.

Starting last October, motorcyclists can lane filter.

Say a car is stopped at a red light, a motorcycle can go in between the lanes and move towards the front near the light.

It aims to help with traffic and safety.

However, some people are trying to stop the filtering.

Motorcyclist Tyler Tenderich said his biking buddies have been honked at and have had doors thrown open, in traffic, to stop them from filtering, which is illegal in Montana.

He himself was almost hit by a truck swerving in front of him at a light.

“Whether he knew if the law had go into effect in October or not, I don’t know, or if he was just a cranky old guy in a red Dodge," Tenderich said. "If I hadn’t split lanes in other places I’ve lived in life, I might have been nailed, down and done, but I watch your mirrors, your hands and your eyes and the minute I saw him go left, he pulled into me, I knew it.”

Tenderich said these actions can be even more catastrophic in Montana because there's no helmet law.

Lane filtering is not the same as lane splitting.

Bikers can only filter in between lanes when they're going slower than 20 miles per hour and when the car they're passing is stopped or going slower than ten miles per hour.

One, it keeps them from getting in the middle of a fender bender.

Two, it allows them to get ahead of traffic and keeps them safer when cars switch lanes without looking.

On the law enforcement side of things, Missoula Police said it hasn't seen a pattern of dangerous behaviors from motorcyclists yet since the weather's just starting to get nice.

However, it has received calls about driving behavior and is working to educate drivers that lane filtering is legal.