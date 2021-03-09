HELENA, Mont. - Over 90 Montana lawmakers signed a letter sent to President Joe Biden and Montana’s congressional delegation Tuesday supporting the Keystone XL Pipeline and the jobs and revenue it would create for Montana.
The letter highlights how energy is the lifeblood of Montana’s economy and how the pipeline would especially benefit rural, Eastern Montana communities.
Legislators from across the state signed the letter opposing President Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone pipeline and the politically motivated decision-making surrounding the project. Lawmakers encourage President Biden to take a closer look at the details of the project, including its net-zero carbon emissions, and reverse his decision to cancel Keystone XL.
You can read the full letter below: