HELENA, Mont. - A letter sent to Attorney General Austin Knudsen by Montana State Legislature Special Counsel Abra L. Belke is requesting all information from the Montana Department of Justice related to the complaint of patient mistreatment be turned over for examination.
Special counsel was authorized to begin the examination on Oct. 25 and are now requesting all documents, records and electronically stored information from the DOJ. This includes information from the Attorney General's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol.
It is requested that all information be delivered no later than Friday, Nov. 5.
You can read the letter in its entirety below: