FORT HARRISON, Mont. - All veterans are invited to a virtual town hall on Tuesday, Sept. 28, hosted by the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.
The meeting runs from 5-6 p.m. and veterans can join by phone at 866-478-3358 or online at www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall for a livestreamed video. The town hall will also be livestreamed on the Montana VA Facebook page.
“It is more important than ever to be engaged with your healthcare, and we are grateful for the many ways veterans have remained connected during the pandemic,” MTVAHCS Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman said. “We understand there are many questions about COVID-19, clinic openings and a variety of other issues. We hope veterans attend Tuesday’s virtual town hall so we can answer as many questions as possible.”
This town hall will focus on flu shots, COVID-19 updates, upcoming clinic openings across the state as well as other issues such as mental health programs and suicide prevention, as stated in a release.
The second part of the meeting will be open for questions and concerns. Representatives from Veterans Health Administration and Veterans Benefits Administration will be available to answer questions.