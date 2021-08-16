MATLA, Mont. - Evacuation orders have been implemented for multiple locations due to a fire near Fort Belknap.
 
All Fort Belknap agency residents and office building employees along the Milk River have been evacuated.
 
With shifting winds, the fire was reportedly heading toward Lodgepole and residents were evacuated to Hays-Lodgepole High School located at 163 Dora Helgeson Road.
 
While the situation is being monitored, agency residents can evacuate to RedWhip.

Tags

News For You