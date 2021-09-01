HELENA, Mont. - Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen announced on Wednesday the start of National Voter Registration Month.
Since 2002, the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) has recognized September as National Voter Registration Month to encourage Americans to register to vote or update their voter registration information.
“Registering to vote and making sure your information is current is the first step in ensuring your voice is heard on Election Day,” Secretary Jacobsen said. “We’re excited to work with NASS and our fellow secretaries and election officials to encourage Americans to register to vote ahead of upcoming elections.”
Eligible Montanans are encouraged to submit a voter registration application to their county election office. Previously registered voters do not need to re-register, but should confirm their information is accurate and up-to-date.
For more information, you can visit the election and voter services page on the Secretary of State’s website.
National Voter Registration Day will be recognized on Tuesday, Sept. 28.