Need for Frenchtown school bus drivers becomes more dire

FRENCHTOWN, Mont. - While it's the middle of summer, Frenchtown School District is already gearing up for next school and working to make sure it can get students to and from school.

The school district continues to struggle with worker shortages, especially in its transportation department. This year the need is even more severe and routes are at stake.

Many school districts across the state are struggling with the need for bus drivers, but according to Jime Benitez, the transportation director for Frenchtown School District, most districts are experiencing a shortage of about 10 to 20%, and in Frenchtown they're down about 50% of the needed drivers.

In 2019, the district had 17 drivers available for 16 routes.

By the end of the 2021 school year, there were only 11 routes, combining former routes to utilize less drivers while continuing to pick up all the kids.

Now, the district only has six full-time drivers and is at a crossroads.

While the school year ended with less routes, ridership hasn't changed. Buses are now too full to further condense routes without eliminating stops, which is a big deal for a district where 600 of the 1,200 students depend on the bus to get to school.

“The students need the buses to get them to their necessary services," Benitez said. "There may be children who may not make it to school, who may not get the education they need, may not get, sometimes, even the food they need, if they don’t have that ride to school. It’s a really integral part of the whole overall picture, so we really need to fill these roles to make sure we’re transporting as many students as possible.”

What's at risk here?

Benitez said it's not definitive yet, but the district is discussing eliminating routes within three miles of the school and then out-of-district transportation to areas like Evaro Hill and out past Nine Mile and Alberton, freeing up an additional two buses.

The district is offering retirement and health insurance on top of paid time off and competitive wages to help with recruitment.

